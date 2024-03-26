March 26, 2024
CM Punk, Drew McIntyre & Seth Rollins go unhinged as RAW gets intense this week
Cody Rhodes opened RAW but was interrupted by The Rock who murmured something in his ears and left
JD McDonagh vs. Ricochet: Ricochet wins by pinfall with a shooting star press
A returning CM Punk, Drew McIntyre & Seth Rollins went unhinged during their segment
Candice LeRae vs. Ivy Nile: Candice LeRae wins by pinfall with a folding press and her feet on the ropes.
#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods): The match goes to a no-contest after The Judgement Day run interference
Andrade vs. Giovanni Vinci: Andrade el Idolo wins by pinfall with the hammerlock DDT, now called The Message.
During the Rhea Ripley-Becky Lynch segment, Dominik Mysterio gets a KO-like blow on his face, courtesy of The Man
“Big” Bronson Reed vs. Sami Zayn: Bronson Reed wins by pinfall with the Tsunami splash
“Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: “Main Event” Jey Uso wins by pinfall with a spear.
Post-match, The Rock viciously attacks Cody Rhodes and leaves him bloodied outside the Allstate Arena
