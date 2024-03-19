March 19, 2024
Cody Rhodes UNLEASHED as Becky Lynch MANHANDLES Nia Jax in Last Women Standing
Jey Uso called out Jimmy Uso as they hyped their rivalry and athe brother vs brother match at WrestleMania
Source: WWE
#DIY vs. Creed Brothers (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Match): #DIY win by pinfall with a victory roll pin from Tommaso Ciampa on Julius Creed
Cody Rhodes verbally unleashes on The Rock in his promo
Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell win by submission with a torture half-crab from LeRae on Katana Chance.
Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet: Ricochet wins by pinfall with Recoil.
Sami Zayn and GUNTHER sign the contract for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania
Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Drew McIntyre had a war of words in the ring
Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Match): Awesome Truth win by pinfall with a lateral press from R-Truth on Veer Mahaan, qualifying for the WM tag title match.
Alpha Academy vs. New Day (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Match): New Day win by pinfall with Limit Breaker from Xavier Woods on Akira Tozawa, qualifying for the WM tag title match.
Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax (Last Woman Standing Match): Becky Lynch wins by answering the referee’s ten count.
Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley face off after the main-event of WWE RAW.
