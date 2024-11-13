Countdown to the Clash: Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Complete Intense Open Workouts

Ahead of the official fight on November 15, 2024, all the competitors of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul event underwent open training sessions.
Source: AP
Mike Tyson was among the premier highlight of the night as he showed no feat of weariness despite his age
Source: AP
Jake Paul, with a chicken wig on his head, also took up some sparring session in the ring. he looked ready for action and seemed fearless.
Source: AP
Jake Paul will be a part of the main event against the legendary Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Source: AP
Indian boxing star Neeraj Goyat will also feature in the event as he will be a part of the undercard match.
Source: AP
Goyat will be sparring against Whindersson Nunes, who was seen working out in Irving, Texas.
Source: AP
Amanda Serrano will be aiming for the title as the Undisputed super lightweight world title will be on the line un the undercard of Tyson vs Paul.
Source: AP
She will be up against Katie Taylor, who is exoected to give out some tough competition to Serrano.
Source: AP
Abel Ramos will also be a part of the world title match as he will clash in the Tyson vs Paul undercard for a title.
Source: AP
Ramos will be up against Mario Barrios for his his WBC welterweight world title in an undercard match.
Source: AP