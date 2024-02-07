January 21, 2024
Cricketers arrive for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya
Former India spinner Anil Kumble has arrived in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.
Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has also arrived in the city for the much anticipated event.
The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is slated to be held in Ayodhya on January 22 with PM Modi in attendance.
Several high-profile names from the sporting world including the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are also expected to attend.
