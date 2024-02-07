January 21, 2024

Cricketers arrive for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Former India spinner Anil Kumble has arrived in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Source: ANI

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has also arrived in the city for the much anticipated event.

Source: X

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is slated to be held in Ayodhya on January 22 with PM Modi in attendance.

Source: ani

Several high-profile names from the sporting world including the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are also expected to attend.

Source: BCCI

