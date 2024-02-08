February 7, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr stats in 23/24 season so far
Cristiano Ronaldo has made a total of 18 appearances in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr FC during the 23/24 season, scoring 20 goals and providing 9 assists.
Source: X/@AlNassrFC
In the AFC Champions League, Ronaldo has made 4 appearances, scoring 3 goals. Additionally, Ronaldo has made 2 appearances in the King's Cup, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.
Source: X/Al-Nassr
His notable performances include a match against Al-Ittihad Club where he scored 2 goals in a single game.
Source: AP
Ronaldo's impact in the 23/24 season for Al-Nassr FC showcases his consistent goal-scoring ability, contributing significantly to the team's performance in the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League.
Source: X/Al Nassr
He finished the world's top goal scorer with 54 goals in 2023.
Source: AlNassrFC_EN/X