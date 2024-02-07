January 25, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo grinds hard ahead of his face-off against Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face off against each other in Riyad when Al-Nassr faces Inter Miami in the Riyadh Cup friendly match. Watch Ronaldo train hard for the fixture
Source: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo ended up as the world's top goal scorer of the 2023.
Source: X/@AlNassrFC_EN
Cristiano Ronaldo hits the gym.
Source: X/@AlNassrFC_EN
Cristiano Ronaldo hits the ropes for better endurance.
Source: X/@AlNassrFC_EN
Cristiano Ronaldo does bicep curls.
Source: X/@AlNassrFC_EN
Cristiano Ronaldo works on his core.
Source: X/@AlNassrFC_EN