February 6, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible Premier League career
Cristiano Ronaldo, a forward, made 236 Premier League appearances, scoring 103 goals and providing 37 assists.
Source: AP
Throughout his Premier League career, Ronaldo achieved various honors including a Golden Boot in the 2007/08 season and winning Player of the Season twice in 2006/07 and 2007/08.
He was named Player of the Month on six occasions and also claimed Goal of the Month in the 2021/22 season.
Ronaldo's attacking prowess is evidenced by his 103 goals, of which 11 were headed goals, 61 with his right foot, and 12 with his left foot, alongside 14 penalties and 10 freekicks scored.
Additionally, he demonstrated strong team play by registering 37 assists and creating 7 big chances, along with completing 4,580 passes and delivering 445 crosses.
