March 31, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 64th career hat trick
Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick for Al-Nassr in a 5-1 win over Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season.
Al-Nassr remains 12 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal despite the victory.
Sadio Mane assisted Ronaldo for his first goal, then Ronaldo added two more to complete his hat-trick.
Ronaldo has scored 26 goals in 23 matches, making him the highest scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season.
This is Ronaldo's second hat-trick in the Saudi Pro League this season, bringing his total goals for Al-Nassr to 39.
In his career, Ronaldo has scored 64 hat-tricks and a total of 754 club goals, with an additional 128 goals for Portugal.
