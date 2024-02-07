February 1, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has the upper hand?

The most recent meeting between Messi and Ronaldo was in a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and a Saudi Pro XI in January 2023, where both players scored.

Source: AP

In their 36 meetings, Messi has 16 wins, 11 losses, and nine draws, with 22 goals and 11 assists compared to Ronaldo's 21 goals and one assist.

Source: AP

Ronaldo and Messi are the top goal scorers in professional soccer history, with Messi at 821 goals and Ronaldo at 873 goals.

Source: X/ @AlNassrFC_EN

Messi is a four-time UEFA Champions League winner with Barcelona and a one-time FIFA World Cup and one-time Copa América winner with Argentina. He has also won the Ballon d'Or eight times.

Source: AP

Ronaldo won the UEFA Champions League four times with Real Madrid and once with United, plus he won the UEFA European Championship with Portugal in 2016. Individually, Ronaldo has 5 Ballon d'Or.

Source: AP

Their most recent competitive meeting was in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage when Ronaldo scored twice in Juventus' 3-0 win over Barcelona.

Source: X/Al-Nassr

View Next Slide