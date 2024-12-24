Dreamy Wedding Scenes of PV Sindhu And Venkata Datta Sai Captured in Udaipur

On December 22nd, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and former badminton world champion, got married in Udaipur.
Source: AP
Sindhu is now married to Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Hyderabad-based Posidex Technologies.
Source: Instagram/@pvsindhu1
Politician Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the first image from the newlywed couple's marriage.
Source: X/@gssjodhpur
The Indian badminton star married Venkata Datta Sai in a private wedding at the Raffles Udaipur Resort.
Source: Instagram/@pvsindhu1
PV Sindhu shared some images from her wedding festivities, which began on December 20 and are culminating on December 24 with a big luncheon in Hyderabad.
Source: X@Pvsindhu1
PV Sindhu is a prominent person in India. Notably, well-known personalities from the realm of politics, sports and film attended her wedding.
Source: X@Pvsindhu1
PV Sindhu made a new beginning in life after tying the knot with businessman Venkat Dutta Sai in a traditional Telugu ceremony.
Source: X@Pvsindhu1
PV Sindhu and Venkat Dutta Sai got engaged earlier in the month, and the Indian badminton star shared a mesmerizing image of themselves.
Source: Instagram/@pvsindhu1
Sindhu is now married, following her triumph at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, where she ended a long championship drought.
Source: X