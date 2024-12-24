Republic Sports Desk

Dreamy Wedding Scenes of PV Sindhu And Venkata Datta Sai Captured in Udaipur

On December 22nd, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and former badminton world champion, got married in Udaipur.

Source: AP

Sindhu is now married to Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Hyderabad-based Posidex Technologies.

Source: Instagram/@pvsindhu1

Politician Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the first image from the newlywed couple's marriage.

Source: X/@gssjodhpur

The Indian badminton star married Venkata Datta Sai in a private wedding at the Raffles Udaipur Resort.

Source: Instagram/@pvsindhu1

PV Sindhu shared some images from her wedding festivities, which began on December 20 and are culminating on December 24 with a big luncheon in Hyderabad.

Source: X@Pvsindhu1

PV Sindhu is a prominent person in India. Notably, well-known personalities from the realm of politics, sports and film attended her wedding.

Source: X@Pvsindhu1

PV Sindhu made a new beginning in life after tying the knot with businessman Venkat Dutta Sai in a traditional Telugu ceremony.

Source: X@Pvsindhu1

PV Sindhu and Venkat Dutta Sai got engaged earlier in the month, and the Indian badminton star shared a mesmerizing image of themselves.

Source: Instagram/@pvsindhu1

Sindhu is now married, following her triumph at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, where she ended a long championship drought.

Source: X

 Next Story