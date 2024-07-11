England Beat Netherlands To March Into The Final of EURO 2024 | Republic World
Republic Sports Desk
England Beat Netherlands To March Into The Final of EURO 2024
Courtesy of Ollie Watkins' final minute goal, England have beaten Netherlands 2-1 in the semi final of EURO 2024.
Source: EURO2024/X
Harry Kane was also on the score sheet for England.
Source: @EURO2024/x
Kane converted a penalty to cancel out Netherlands' lead.
Source: AP
England will take on Spain in the final of EURO 2024.
Source: AP
Will Gareth Southgate's men make history in Berlin on Sunday.
Source: AP