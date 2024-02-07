January 29, 2024
England team's post-match victory celebrations in Hyderabad
Ben Stokes and his team indulged in celebrations after victory in the first Test against India.
Source: X/ECB
This is the first time India lost a Test match in Hyderabad. The England team celebrated the win at their hotel.
Source: X/ECB
Ollie Pope was seen cutting the cake and drinking champagne at the team hotel.
Source: X/ECB
Ollie Pope played a crucial 196-run knock to help England take a lead against India and then Tom Hartley did the job with the ball.
Source: AP