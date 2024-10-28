Republic Sports Desk

Erik Ten Hag Sacked! Who Has Been Appointed As The New Coach Of Manchester United?

After Manchester United lost to West Ham, Erik ten Hag has chose to step down as the club's first-team manager.

Source: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Ten Hag joined from Ajax and was tasked with restoring the club's fortunes after former manager Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Source: AP Photo

Erik was under intense scrutiny from the fans after United's poor performance, which put the historic team at risk of missing out on the UEFA Champions League. 

Source: AP Photo

United finished eighth last season, their lowest finish in the Premier League era, and appear to have little chance of competing for the title this season.

Source: AP Photo

Ten Hag managed to keep his job after an unexpected victory over fierce rival Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May and a thorough end-of-year review by the club.

Source: AP

After the win, his contract was then extended for one year, to 2026.

Source: AP

But United's struggles were evident as they sit at the number 14 spot on the Premier League Standings. The team never saw a slump like this before.

Source: AP

Amid the streak of poor performances, the club's new leadership is dissatisfied with the pace of change under Erik ten Hag.

Source: AP

After being hired in April 2022, Ten Hag guided the team to two domestic championships: the FA Cup in 2024 and the Carabao Cup in 2023.

Source: AP Photo

As ten Hag exits, Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the side as the interim head coach until a permanent head coach is recruited.

Source: AP