February 8, 2024
Erling Haaland's 2023/24 season so far
Erling Haaland's 2023/24 season has been prolific, contributing 19 goals in 24 appearances across various competitions.
Source: AP
In the Premier League, he has been particularly impressive, notching 14 goals in 17 matches, showcasing his striking prowess.
Source: AP
Haaland's impact in the UEFA Champions League has also been notable, with 5 goals in 5 appearances, demonstrating his consistency at the top level.
Source: AP
Additionally, he made a significant contribution in the UEFA Super Cup final with a 90-minute appearance.
Source: AP
Despite facing injuries, he maintained his stellar form, continuing to be a driving force for Manchester City in various competitions.
Source: AP