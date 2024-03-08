March 8, 2024

Erling Haaland stats in 2023/24 so far

Premier League: Haaland netted 18 goals in 22 appearances, displaying remarkable consistency in domestic league play.

Source: AP

UEFA Champions League: With 6 goals in 7 matches, Haaland proved his prowess on the elite European stage.

Source: AP

UEFA Super Cup: He made a single appearance but didn't score in this competition.

Source: AP

Community Shield: Haaland didn't register any goals in his lone appearance in this tournament.

Source: AP

FA Cup: In 1 FA Cup game, Haaland found the net 5 times, contributing to his overall goal tally.

Source: AP

Overall, Haaland tallied an impressive total of 29 goals in 32 appearances across various competitions in the 2023/24 season.

Source: AP

View Next Slide