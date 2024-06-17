June 16, 2024

Euro 2024: All results from tonight's matches

Netherlands beat Poland 2-1

Source: AP

While Wout Weghorst scored an 83rd minute for Netherlands it was Cody Gakpo who won the man of the match for his amazing performances.

Source: AP

Slovenia and Denmark draw 1-1

Source: AP

Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark in his return to Euros as the last time he played in the tournament he suffered a horrific heart attack. His goal vs Slovenia was important for securing 1 point.

Source: AP

England beat Serbia 1-0

Source: AP

Jude Bellingham was named man of the match after his header proved to be the difference and handed all three points to England in their opening Euro 2024 fixture.

Source: AP

View Next Slide