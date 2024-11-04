Al-Nassr FC, established in 1955, is one of the most prominent football clubs in Saudi Arabia, based in the capital city, Riyadh.
The club plays its home games at the 25,000-capacity King Saud University Stadium, also known as Mrsool Park, which opened in 2015.
Nicknamed "The International Club" and "Knights of Najd," Al-Nassr has a rich history and a strong fan base throughout the region.
The team wears yellow and blue home kits, reflecting the colors of the Saudi landscape and surrounding bodies of water.
Al-Nassr has won numerous domestic titles, including nine Saudi Premier League championships and six King’s Cups.
The club achieved notable continental success, winning the Asian Cup Winners' Cup and the Asian Super Cup in 1998.
In addition to historical successes, the club has participated in multiple international tournaments, including the FIFA Club World Cup in 2000.
Recently, Al-Nassr gained global attention with the signing of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, making him one of the highest-paid athletes ever.
Under coach Pioli, the team aims to restore its former glory and compete vigorously in local and continental tournaments.
Al-Nassr continues to attract international talents, elevating the profile of Saudi football and enhancing its competitiveness on the global stage.
