Everything You Need To Know About Erik Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag was appointed as Manchester United's manager in April 2022, aiming to restore the club's competitive edge.

During his tenure, he led the team to two domestic trophies: the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. 

 Ten Hag faced significant challenges in the 2023/2024 season, overseeing an alarming decline in performance and results.

Under his management, Manchester United recorded their worst start to a Premier League season since the 1989/90 campaign, prompting questions about his strategy.
 

A strategic review conducted by INEOS in the summer revealed skepticism about Ten Hag’s capabilities, impacting his position within the club.

Despite a contract extension granting him a year beyond 2024, his job security weakened amid poor performance and internal instability.

Ten Hag's tactical approach often came under fire, particularly regarding his team's defensive frailties and lack of identity on the pitch.

His exit came after just four wins in 14 matches, leaving the club in a precarious middle-table position.

Following his departure, Ruud van Nistelrooy was appointed as the interim manager while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Ten Hag's tenure highlights the ongoing struggles of Manchester United to find stability and success post-Sir Alex Ferguson's era.

