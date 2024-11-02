Everything You Need To Know About Inter Miami

Founding: Inter Miami CF was founded in 2018, with David Beckham as a co-owner.
Source: AP
MLS Debut: The club joined Major League Soccer in 2020 as an expansion team.
Source: X/@InterMiamiCF
Home Stadium: They play at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale until Miami Freedom Park opens.
Source: AP
New Stadium: Miami Freedom Park, their future home, is set to be a 25,000-seat stadium.
Source: AP
Team Identity: Colors are black, pink, and white, with a crest featuring two herons.
Source: AP
Star Signings: The club signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba in 2023.
Source: AP
Youth Development: Inter Miami focuses on nurturing young talent through its academy.
Source: AP
Fan Support: Supporters’ groups like The Siege and Vice City 1896 bring strong energy.
Source: AP
Recent Form: The team’s performance has improved significantly with Messi's arrival.
Source: AP
Community Focus: They’re active in local community projects and youth programs in South Florida.
Source: AP