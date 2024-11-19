Everything You Need To Know About KL Rahul

KL Rahul was born on April 18, 1992, in Mangalore, Karnataka, India, and grew up in a sporting family.
Source: BCCI
He made his first-class debut in 2010 for Karnataka and quickly gained recognition for his batting skills and technique.
Source: X/@BCCI
Rahul made his international debut for India in 2014, playing his first One Day International (ODI) against Australia.
Source: AP
He established himself as a top-order batsman in Test cricket, scoring his maiden Test century against Australia in 2015.
Source: Disney Hotstar
Known for his adaptability, Rahul has successfully played in all formats, including Tests, ODIs, and T20 internationals.
Source: AP
He has been a key player in various Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, gaining accolades for his performances, particularly with the Punjab Kings.
Source: AP
Rahul was appointed as the captain of Punjab Kings in the IPL 2020 season, showcasing his leadership qualities and tactical acumen. Later captained LSG but has now left the franchise ahead of 2025.
Source: AP
He has numerous records to his name, including being one of the fastest players to score 1000 runs in T20 internationals.
Source: Ap
Throughout his career, Rahul has faced injury setbacks, which have occasionally disrupted his momentum and form.
Source: BCCI
As of 2024, KL Rahul continues to be an integral part of the Indian national team, aiming to strengthen his legacy in international cricket.
Source: AP