Everything You Need To Know About Manchester City

Founding: Established in 1880, Manchester City originally started as St. Mark's (West Gorton).
Home Stadium: The club plays at the Etihad Stadium, which seats over 53,000 fans.
Ownership: Owned by the City Football Group since 2008, led by Sheikh Mansour of Abu Dhabi.
Manager: Pep Guardiola, a leading tactical mind, has managed City since 2016.
Key Achievements: City won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in the 2022-2023 season, completing a historic treble.
Rising Dominance: City has secured five Premier League titles in the last seven seasons.
Youth Academy: Known for their youth academy, City’s “Elite Development Squad” produces top talent.
Style of Play: They’re famous for their possession-based, high-pressing style, heavily influenced by Guardiola.
Key Players: Star players include Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Phil Foden.
Global Reach: With sister clubs worldwide, City Football Group has expanded City’s influence across continents.
