Everything You Need To Know About Manchester City

Founding: Established in 1880, Manchester City originally started as St. Mark's (West Gorton).

 

Home Stadium: The club plays at the Etihad Stadium, which seats over 53,000 fans.

 

Ownership: Owned by the City Football Group since 2008, led by Sheikh Mansour of Abu Dhabi.

 

Manager: Pep Guardiola, a leading tactical mind, has managed City since 2016.

 

Key Achievements: City won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in the 2022-2023 season, completing a historic treble.

 

Rising Dominance: City has secured five Premier League titles in the last seven seasons.

 

Youth Academy: Known for their youth academy, City’s “Elite Development Squad” produces top talent.

 

Style of Play: They’re famous for their possession-based, high-pressing style, heavily influenced by Guardiola.

 

Key Players: Star players include Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Phil Foden.

 

Global Reach: With sister clubs worldwide, City Football Group has expanded City’s influence across continents.

 

 

 

