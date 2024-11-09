Everything You Need To Know About MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, born on July 7, 1981, in Ranchi, India.
Renowned as a wicketkeeper-batter and former captain of the Indian cricket team across all formats.
Led India to three major ICC championships: the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013.
Dhoni captained Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 6 IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) and is one of the most successful leaders in the league's history.
Holds the record for the most T20I matches as captain and is among the top wicketkeeper-batsmen in both ODIs and Tests.
Famous for his aggressive batting style, iconic "helicopter shot," and exceptional finishing abilities in matches.
Announced retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, after a distinguished career spanning 16 years.
Remains active in the IPL, continues to be part of the CSK, and is involved in various business and philanthropic ventures.
Featured in the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story," which highlights his journey from a small-town boy to cricketing legend.
Received numerous awards, including the ICC ODI Player of the Year and the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree awards in India.
