Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, commonly known as PSG, is a professional football club based in Paris, France, established in 1970.
PSG has become one of the most successful clubs in French football, winning numerous Ligue 1 titles and domestic cups.
The club is owned by Qatar Sports Investments, which has significantly increased its financial power and attracted star players like Neymar and Lionel Messi.
PSG's home matches are played at the Parc des Princes, a stadium that accommodates over 48,000 spectators and features a vibrant atmosphere.
The team's colors are red, blue, and white, reflecting the city of Paris, and their emblem incorporates the Eiffel Tower along with the club's name.
PSG has a fierce rivalry with Olympique de Marseille, known as Le Classique, which is one of the most heated fixtures in French football.
The club boasts a strong youth academy that has produced several talented players who have succeeded at both the club and international levels.
PSG is also recognized for its significant global fan base and extensive merchandise sales, making it a prominent brand in world football.
In addition to football, PSG has diversified its offerings by creating PSG Handball and PSG Basket, expanding its athletic presence in multiple sports.
The club actively engages in community projects and social initiatives, demonstrating its commitment to societal development beyond just football.
