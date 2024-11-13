Republic Sports Desk

Everything You Need To Know About Randy Orton

Randy Orton's full name is Randal Keith Orton.  
 

Source: WWE`

 He was born on April 1, 1980.  
 

Source: WWE.com

Orton made his wrestling debut in 2000.  
 

Source: WWE

He is a ten-time world champion in WWE.  

Source: WWE

Orton is famous for his finishing move, the RKO.  
 

Source: WWE

He is a third-generation wrestler, following in his family's footsteps.  
 

Source: WWE

 Orton has held the record for the most cumulative days as WWE World Champion.  

Source: WWE/X

His character is known as "The Viper," highlighting his methodical approach.  

Source: WWE

He has had notable rivalries with John Cena, Edge, and Triple H.  
 

Source: WWE

Despite several injuries throughout his career, Orton has made impressive comebacks.  

Source: AP