Everything You Need To Know About Randy Orton

Randy Orton's full name is Randal Keith Orton.
He was born on April 1, 1980.
Orton made his wrestling debut in 2000.
He is a ten-time world champion in WWE.
Orton is famous for his finishing move, the RKO.
He is a third-generation wrestler, following in his family's footsteps.
Orton has held the record for the most cumulative days as WWE World Champion.
His character is known as "The Viper," highlighting his methodical approach.
He has had notable rivalries with John Cena, Edge, and Triple H.
Despite several injuries throughout his career, Orton has made impressive comebacks.
