Everything You Need To Know About Real Madrid

Real Madrid Club de Fútbol, founded in 1902, is one of the most successful and iconic football clubs globally, based in Madrid, Spain.
Source: AP
The club has won a record 15 UEFA Champions League titles, including their latest victory in 2024, solidifying their dominance in European football.
Source: AP
Real Madrid boasts 36 La Liga titles, making it the most successful club in the history of Spain’s top division.
Source: AP
The team's home matches are played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, a historic venue that can hold over 81,000 spectators.
Source: AP Photo
Known for their legendary roster, Real Madrid has featured superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, and Raúl, attracting top talents globally.
Source: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
The club has a reputation for its "Galacticos" policy, which involves signing high-profile players to enhance both sporting performance and global commercial appeal.
Source: AP
Real Madrid’s fierce rivalry with FC Barcelona, known as "El Clásico," is one of the most watched sporting events worldwide.
Source: AP
The team’s colors are white, earning them the nickname "Los Blancos," and the club’s crest features the iconic crown, symbolizing its royal patronage.
Source: AP
- Real Madrid has a significant global fanbase and participates in various international tournaments beyond domestic competitions, exhibiting strong performances in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Source: AP
The club continues to evolve, consistently aiming for success in both domestic and international arenas while focusing on youth development and financial sustainability.
Source: AP