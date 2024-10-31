Everything You Need To Know About Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, born Leati Joseph Anoa'i on May 25, 1985, is a professional wrestler and actor, known for his time in WWE.
He is a member of the famous Anoa'i family, which has a rich history in professional wrestling, including legends such as Rikishi, The Usos, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Reigns made his WWE debut in 2010 as part of the faction The Shield, alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, quickly gaining popularity for his in-ring skills and charisma.
After The Shield disbanded, Reigns pursued a singles career, capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship multiple times and becoming one of the company's top stars.
He is renowned for his powerful wrestling style and signature moves, including the Superman Punch and the Spear, which have become fan favorites.
Roman Reigns has headlined several major WWE events, including WrestleMania, solidifying his status as a marquee attraction in professional wrestling.
In 2020, he returned to WWE with a new character and aligned himself with Paul Heyman, adopting a more ruthless persona and declaring himself the "Tribal Chief."
As the Universal Champion, Reigns has built a lengthy title reign, successfully defending his championship against top contenders and further elevating his status in WWE.
Aside from wrestling, Reigns has ventured into acting, appearing in films and television, and is known for his philanthropic efforts, including work with children’s hospitals and cancer research.
Reigns is praised for his dedication to the industry, passion for wrestling, and ability to connect with fans, making him one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling today.
