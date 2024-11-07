Republic Sports Desk

Eyes On Suryakumar Yadav: Multiple Records Up For Grabs In India Vs South Africa T20I Series

Suryakumar Yadav, the captain of the Men in Blue, will be trying to set several records as India prepares for the four-match T20I series against South Africa.

Source: AP Photo

After making his T20I debut against England in 2021, Suryakumar has participated in 74 20-over games and amassed 2544 runs at a strike rate of 169.48. His average score is 42.40.

Source: Jiocinema

Let's take a look a the lost of records which India's T20I skipper could break.  

Source: X

Suryakumar Yadav needs 107 runs to become the leading run-scorer in India-South Africa T20Is.

Source: BCCI

The Indian captain has 346 runs in seven T20Is against SA with a strike rate of 175.63. David Miller of South Africa leads the way with 452 runs from 21 matches and a strike rate of 156.94.

Source: BCCI

The 34-year-old will have the chance to become the fastest player to hit 150 sixes in Twenty20 Internationals in addition to becoming the top run scorer in the India-South Africa series.

Source: PTI

In 74 T20I games and 71 innings, SKY has hit 44 sixes. To reach the milestone, he must hit six sixes over the course of four T20I matches.

Source: AP

In the most recent T20I series against Bangladesh, the right-handed hitter led the Men in Blue with 112 runs in three innings at an average of 37.33.

Source: Instagram

The series between India and South Africa will begin on November 8 at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

Source: X/ BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav has a chance to shine, and he is expected to secure the aforementioned records in the T20I series.

Source: X/@BCCI