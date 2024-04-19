April 19, 2024
F1: Lance Stroll leads as Chinese GP's sole practice session disrupted: The reason may SHOCK you!
F1 weekend officially begins in China, and the Shanghai Circuit saw the cars go wild for the first time in five years.
Source: X/@F1
The motorsports fans at the Chinese GP were in attendance at big numbers.
Source: X/@F1
It was a homecoming for Zhou Guanyu, who came back to his homeland and raced at the Shanghai International Circuit
Source: X/@F1
Interestingly, Aston martin Aramco's Lance Stroll took the FP1 this year in Shanghai.
Source: X/@AstonMartinF1
However, the first practice race at Shanghai in five years was marred with a trouble as it disrupted the race weekend.
Source: AP
A piece of grass at turn 7 caught fire at random, further cutting short the one practice session during the Chinese GP. Marshals showed there to put out the fire as soon as the session was red-flagged
Source: X/@autosport
Thankfully, the fire had no effect on any of the drivers or vehicles. The red flag period came to an end after around four minutes, and practice continued.
Source: X/@autosport
At the end of the practice, Lance Stroll stood 1st, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri was at the number two. Red Bull's Max Verstappen stood at the number three in the practice race.
Source: AP