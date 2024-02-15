February 15, 2024
F1: Mercedes AMG Petronas goes old-school with their 2024 livery, the W15
The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team unveiled their new livery, the W15, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
Source: @MercedesAMGF1
This year's livery at Mercedes-AMG features more colors, unlike their preceding all-black look in 2023 .
Source: @MercedesAMGF1
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team principal Toto Wolff opened up on going a step back with the silver and Petronas green with lots of red as well.
Source: @MercedesAMGF1
The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team also released some teamwear at the occasion of the livery unveil.
Source: @MercedesAMGF1
Lewis Hamilton, who is all set to join Ferrari in 2025, was also seen donning the colors of the Mercedes F1 Team
Source: @MercedesAMGF1
The team at the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 also posed with the W15 for some pictures.
Source: @MercedesAMGF1
The W15 also hit the tracks in Silverstone, the Home of British Motorsport
Source: @MercedesAMGF1
Mercedes driver George Russell also took the new car out for a spin in Silverstone
Source: @MercedesAMGF1