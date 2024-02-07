January 16, 2024

FIFA List of all awards 2023

The Best FIFA Men's Player: Lionel Messi

Source: AP

Barcelona's and Spain's Aitana Bonmati accepts the Best Women's Player award during the FIFA Football Awards 2023 at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London

Source: AP

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Mary Earps

Source: AP

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Ederson

Source: AP

The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Source: AP

The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Pep Guardiola

Source: AP

The FIFA Fair Play Award: Brazil men’s national team

Source: AP

