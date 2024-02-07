January 16, 2024
FIFA List of all awards 2023
The Best FIFA Men's Player: Lionel Messi
Source: AP
Barcelona's and Spain's Aitana Bonmati accepts the Best Women's Player award during the FIFA Football Awards 2023 at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London
Source: AP
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Mary Earps
Source: AP
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Ederson
Source: AP
The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Sarina Wiegman
Source: AP
The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Pep Guardiola
Source: AP
The FIFA Fair Play Award: Brazil men’s national team
Source: AP