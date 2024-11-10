Republic Sports Desk

First Batch of Team India On The Way To Australia For BGT, No Sign Of Rohit Sharma

Batch 1 of Team India is on the way to Australia. 

Source: screengrab

Mohammed Siraj was seen before onboarding the flight.

Source: Screenrgrab

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who could prove to be key for India, is also a part of batch 1.

Source: screengrab

Rohit Sharma wasn't part of the first unit.

Source: screengrab

There is uncertainty over skipper Rohit Sharma's participation in first Test.

Source: Screengrab

Rohit Sharma is set to miss out on the first Test due to personal reasons.

Source: BCCI

It has been reported that Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh is expecting and he due date is set to clash with the 1st Test.

Source: bcci

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would attract major focus in the series as the two severely flopped in the series against New Zealand.

Source: AP

The first India vs Australia Test will begin on November 22, 2024.

Source: BCCI

The series holds a monumental value as it could either alleviate the pressure from head coach Gautam Gambhir or could further put pressure in case of loss.

Source: bcci