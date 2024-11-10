First Batch of Team India On The Way To Australia For BGT, No Sign Of Rohit Sharma

Batch 1 of Team India is on the way to Australia.
Mohammed Siraj was seen before onboarding the flight.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who could prove to be key for India, is also a part of batch 1.
Rohit Sharma wasn't part of the first unit.
There is uncertainty over skipper Rohit Sharma's participation in first Test.
Rohit Sharma is set to miss out on the first Test due to personal reasons.
It has been reported that Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh is expecting and he due date is set to clash with the 1st Test.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would attract major focus in the series as the two severely flopped in the series against New Zealand.
The first India vs Australia Test will begin on November 22, 2024.
The series holds a monumental value as it could either alleviate the pressure from head coach Gautam Gambhir or could further put pressure in case of loss.
