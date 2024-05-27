May 27, 2024
First batch of Team India players reaches New York ahead for T20 World Cup
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah were seen sharing a warm embrace.
Source: X/@BCCI
Team India players were seen in a jovial mood as they embarked on their new journey.
Even bowler Kuldeep Yadav was seen all-smiles as he hugged one of his squad members.
Fans at the airport were seen cherring for the team as they held signs and placards to encourage them
The team also cut a cake before they began their journey to the United States.
One of the traveling reserve players, Shubman Gill, was seen with the first batch of the Indian Cricket Team players.
The Indian Cricket team have already reached New York ahead of their warm-up match against Bangladesh.
The team were seen in the brand new traveling recently released by the squad's kit manufacturer, Adidas.
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen coming out of the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
