Five Unwanted Records India Broke In Test Series Loss To New Zealand

Team India suffered a heartbreaking whitewash against New Zealand in a Test series at home.

The loss has modified the record books on many accounts,

While it is unfortunate but let's pay heed to some of the unwanted records created/broken by Team India.

No.1. It is the first time India have lost a series 0-3 at home.

No.2. India became the first team to have lost three matches against New Zealand in a Test series.

No.3. First time it has happened that India haven't been able to chase down a target of below 200 at home in Tests.

No.4. The score of 147 is the second lowest that New Zealand have defended in Tests.

No.5. For the first time since 1969, India have lost four Tests at home in a calendar year.

No.6. Rohit Sharma has now five Tests defeats at home. Second highest by an Indian captain after Mak Pataudi. 

These were some of the unwanted records India broke with the loss. 

