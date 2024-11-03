Five Unwanted Records India Broke In Test Series Loss To New Zealand

Team India suffered a heartbreaking whitewash against New Zealand in a Test series at home.
Source: BCCI
The loss has modified the record books on many accounts,
Source: BCCI
While it is unfortunate but let's pay heed to some of the unwanted records created/broken by Team India.
Source: bcci
No.1. It is the first time India have lost a series 0-3 at home.
Source: BCCI
No.2. India became the first team to have lost three matches against New Zealand in a Test series.
Source: AP
No.3. First time it has happened that India haven't been able to chase down a target of below 200 at home in Tests.
Source: BCCI
No.4. The score of 147 is the second lowest that New Zealand have defended in Tests.
Source: AP
No.5. For the first time since 1969, India have lost four Tests at home in a calendar year.
Source: BCCI.TV
No.6. Rohit Sharma has now five Tests defeats at home. Second highest by an Indian captain after Mak Pataudi.
Source: bcci
These were some of the unwanted records India broke with the loss.
Source: X/@BCCI