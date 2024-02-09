February 8, 2024
Formula One: Alpine F1 unveils new livery ahead of 2024 season
Alpine F1 have officially unveiled their new livery ahead of the official 2024 season.
The new Alpine F1 cat, the A524, features a camouflage-like design with the color Pink.
This is a chance from the preceding model, which had a dominant use of the shade over the cars.
The Pink-black color scheme brings out a uniqueness in the new A524 that makes it a certain standout.
The Alpine F1 team racers, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, were also at the launch event.
The drivers also wore their gear and posed for some photographs
Alpine F1's season will begin with the Bahrain GP which will take place on March 2nd, 2024.
