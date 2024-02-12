February 12, 2024
Formula One: Aston Martin Aramco F1 unveils new livery for 2024: The AMR24
The Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team have unveiled their new livery, the AMR24, ahead of the 2023 Calendar season.
The AMR24 has been modified in practically every way and has notable modifications, including the nose and front wing designed to enhance outwash.
After determining what went wrong with its development strategy, the team has made changes to their 2024 car
The AMR24 is substantially lightweight than the model that preceded it, the AMR23.
The car is also more aerodynamically effective, which makes it a better competitor.
Aston Martin Aramco F1 will aim to make 2024 a better year for them with their enhanced race mobile.
Fernando Alonso was decked up for the occasion as he wore the classic racing gear
Even Lance Stroll was also geared up for Aston martin Aramco F1's mega unveil.
The Silverstone-based team finished fifth in the constructors' championship, scoring 280 points. They secured eight podium places, all thanks to Alonso.
