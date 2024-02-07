February 2, 2024

Formula One: Top Landing spots for Carlos Sainz after Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari revelation

Spanish F1 Driver Carlos Sainz Jr. has revealed that he will leave Scuderia Ferrari after the 2024 season.

Source: AP

'Following today's news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024,'Carlos Sainz said in a statement

Source: AP

Let's take a look on where could Sainz Jr. head to next

Source: AP

Sainz could find his way to Audi. While the team will not be formally titled until 2026, Sainz has the potential to make a breakthrough in racing.

Source: AP

With Sergio Perez being rather out of form lately, there are chances that he could make way to becoming teammates with his buddy Max Verstappen

Source: AP

With Hamilton heading out, Toto Wolff may consider bringing in Carlos Sainz and attempt to make him as the face of the F1 racing team. Mercedes will be without a top guy, and Sainz could fit in well.

Source: AP

It is yet to be seen on where will Carlos Sainz head to next. But it looks like he will make the decision soon.

Source: AP

View Next Slide