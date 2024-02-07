February 2, 2024
Formula One: Top Landing spots for Carlos Sainz after Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari revelation
Spanish F1 Driver Carlos Sainz Jr. has revealed that he will leave Scuderia Ferrari after the 2024 season.
'Following today's news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024,'Carlos Sainz said in a statement
Let's take a look on where could Sainz Jr. head to next
Sainz could find his way to Audi. While the team will not be formally titled until 2026, Sainz has the potential to make a breakthrough in racing.
With Sergio Perez being rather out of form lately, there are chances that he could make way to becoming teammates with his buddy Max Verstappen
With Hamilton heading out, Toto Wolff may consider bringing in Carlos Sainz and attempt to make him as the face of the F1 racing team. Mercedes will be without a top guy, and Sainz could fit in well.
It is yet to be seen on where will Carlos Sainz head to next. But it looks like he will make the decision soon.
