Pavitra Shome
France advances to the semifinals of the Euro 2024, beat Belgium in Round of 16
France have sealed a win at the critical Euro RO16 match-up against Belgium, led by Kevin De Bruyne.
Source: AP
The strike by Randal Kolo Muani which deflected from Belgium midfielder's foot, went past the goal post to give the Frenchmen a 1-0 lead
Source: AP
France held a dominant stance and the Belgians attempted to convert and hit but could not hold up to the momentum.
Source: AP
Multiple Yellow card came out throughout the game as several players got booked, with one of them facing a suspension from the next game.
Source: AP
In the end, it was the Frenchmen who did not allow the Belgians to score after they did.
Source: AP
Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne looked visibly unhappy as their campaign ended at the R016
Source: AP
After the match, a pitch invader tried to pass through security to meet Mbappe, and to ensure safety, the French captain wrapped him around his arms as they went to the corner of the pitch.
Source: AP
Kylian Mbappe will be heading to the Euro semifinals for the first time
Source: AP