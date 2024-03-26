March 25, 2024
From Gautam Gambhir to Rohit Sharma, IPL world celebrates Holi
The cricket world on Monday celebrated Holi with their family and teammates amid the ongoing IPL 2024.
Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma are among those who celebrated festival.
Pictures of cricketers celebrating Holi have been doing rounds on social media since the morning.
Steve Smith and Stuart Broad, who are part of the commentary panel, also celebrated Holi.
