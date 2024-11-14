From Kohli, Dravid To Laxman: Check Out India's Run Kings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is fast approaching, with Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins expected to lead their respective sides in the five-match test series.
Ahead of the red-ball series, let's take a look at the Indian batters who have the most runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
Ajinkya Rahane - 1090 Runs in 32 Test innings
Murali Vijay - 1324 runs in 28 Test innings
Virender Sehwag - 1738 runs in 43 Test innings
Virat Kohli - 1979 runs in 42 Test innings
Cheteshwar Pujara - 2033 runs in 43 Test innings
Rahul Dravid - 2143 runs in 60 Test innings
VVS Laxman - 2434 runs in 54 Test innings
Sachin Tendulkar - 3262 runs in 65 Test innings
