From Kohli, Dravid To Laxman: Check Out India's Run Kings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is fast approaching, with Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins expected to lead their respective sides in the five-match test series. 

Source: ANI Photo

Ahead of the red-ball series, let's take a look at the Indian batters who have the most runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. 

Source: AP

Ajinkya Rahane - 1090 Runs in 32 Test innings

Source: ANI Photo

Murali Vijay - 1324 runs in 28 Test innings

Source: AP

Virender Sehwag - 1738 runs in 43 Test innings

Source: AP

Virat Kohli - 1979 runs in 42 Test innings

Source: BCCI

Cheteshwar Pujara - 2033 runs in 43 Test innings

Source: PTI

Rahul Dravid - 2143 runs in 60 Test innings

Source: AP

VVS Laxman - 2434 runs in 54 Test innings

Source: BCCI

Sachin Tendulkar - 3262 runs in 65 Test innings

Source: AP