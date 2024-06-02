June 1, 2024

From MS Dhoni to Jos Buttler, Captains who have won T20 World Cup

India won the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Pakistan won the second edition of the T20 World Cup in 2010 under Younis Khan's leadership.

England won the third edition of the T20 World Cup in 2010 under Paul Collingwood's captaincy.

West Indies won two T20 World Cup trophies under Daren Sammy's captaincy in 2012 and 2016.

Sri Lanka won the T20 World Cup in 2014 under the captaincy of Lasith Malinga.

Australia won the T20 World Cup in 2021 under Aaron Finch's captaincy.

England won their second T20 World Cup in 2022 under Jos Buttler's captaincy.

