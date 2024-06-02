June 1, 2024
From MS Dhoni to Jos Buttler, Captains who have won T20 World Cup
India won the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.
Source: ICC
Pakistan won the second edition of the T20 World Cup in 2010 under Younis Khan's leadership.
Source: ICC
England won the third edition of the T20 World Cup in 2010 under Paul Collingwood's captaincy.
Source: ICC
West Indies won two T20 World Cup trophies under Daren Sammy's captaincy in 2012 and 2016.
Source: AP
Sri Lanka won the T20 World Cup in 2014 under the captaincy of Lasith Malinga.
Source: ICC
Australia won the T20 World Cup in 2021 under Aaron Finch's captaincy.
Source: AP
England won their second T20 World Cup in 2022 under Jos Buttler's captaincy.
Source: ICC