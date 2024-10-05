Republic Sports Desk

From Sachin Tendulkar To Sunil Narine: 5 Players Who Have Never Been Released By Their IPL Teams

Virat Kohli was picked up by the RCB back then in 2008 and hasn't looked back ever since.

Source: AP

Leading CSK to the joint record 5 IPL titles, the legendary Indian captain has never been released by the team.

Source: PTI

The iconic and legendary Indian batter stayed at MI from 2008 to 2013 and decided to retire in 2013 after winning his first IPL title.

Source: ap

Rishabh Pant has been with Delhi Capitals since 2016 and having been retained in two mega auctions, he is now the captain of DC.

Source: BCCI

After being picked up by KKR in 2012 he helped the team to win 3 IPL titles and also won 3 IPL MVP awards for himself.

Source: BCCI/ IPLT20.com