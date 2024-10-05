Republic Sports Desk
From Sachin Tendulkar To Sunil Narine: 5 Players Who Have Never Been Released By Their IPL Teams
Virat Kohli was picked up by the RCB back then in 2008 and hasn't looked back ever since.
Source: AP
Leading CSK to the joint record 5 IPL titles, the legendary Indian captain has never been released by the team.
Source: PTI
The iconic and legendary Indian batter stayed at MI from 2008 to 2013 and decided to retire in 2013 after winning his first IPL title.
Source: ap
Rishabh Pant has been with Delhi Capitals since 2016 and having been retained in two mega auctions, he is now the captain of DC.
Source: BCCI
After being picked up by KKR in 2012 he helped the team to win 3 IPL titles and also won 3 IPL MVP awards for himself.
Source: BCCI/ IPLT20.com