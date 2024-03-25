March 25, 2024

GT vs MI: A sparkling debut for captain Shubman Gill as Gujarat opens with a win vs Pandya-led MI

Mumbai Indians won the toss and captain Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

Source: IPL/BCCI

However, in a surprising turn of events, the MI skipper came in to bowl first instead of Hardik Pandya

Source: IPL/BCCI

GT lost their top order rather early as Wriddhiman Saha could not put up much runs on thr scoreboard

Source: IPL/BCCI

Even skipper Shubman Gill could not put up big numbers

Source: IPL/BCCI

Rohit Sharma was seen as an active player in the IPL 2024 match-up

Source: IPL/BCCI

While Jasprit Bumrah was key in taking scalps that limited GT to a score of 168/6

Source: IPL/BCCI

For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis were the only batters who went up to the 40+ run mark, while others could not score beyond that

Source: IPL/BCCI

While the Titans were at a wicket-taking spree as they took out vital wickets in the second innings.

Source: IPL/BCCI

The Mumbai batter could not chase the target as they reached up to 162/9 and fell 6 runs short. Gujarat opened their season with a win.

Source: IPL/BCCI

