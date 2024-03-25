March 25, 2024
GT vs MI: A sparkling debut for captain Shubman Gill as Gujarat opens with a win vs Pandya-led MI
Mumbai Indians won the toss and captain Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first against Gujarat Titans
Source: IPL/BCCI
However, in a surprising turn of events, the MI skipper came in to bowl first instead of Hardik Pandya
GT lost their top order rather early as Wriddhiman Saha could not put up much runs on thr scoreboard
Even skipper Shubman Gill could not put up big numbers
Rohit Sharma was seen as an active player in the IPL 2024 match-up
While Jasprit Bumrah was key in taking scalps that limited GT to a score of 168/6
For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis were the only batters who went up to the 40+ run mark, while others could not score beyond that
While the Titans were at a wicket-taking spree as they took out vital wickets in the second innings.
The Mumbai batter could not chase the target as they reached up to 162/9 and fell 6 runs short. Gujarat opened their season with a win.
