Ankit Sinha
Hardik Pandya joins Team India for first fielding session ahead of India vs Bangladesh T20Is
Head Coach Gautam Gambhir doesn't want to lose his reliability as he is getting his squad ready for the T20 series against BAN In Gwalior.
Indian Squad sweating off in the practice session to give a cut-throat competition to Ban in the T20 series.
Indian Fielding Coach T Dilip from the Gambhir squad showing all his worth and spending worthy time in the training of players as he is on his way to get the remarkable outcome.
Hardik Pandya is on the verge of creating T20I history against BAN.
Another Chance for Varun as Gambhir believes in him, Varun Chakravarthy comes back to the India T20I Team for the series against Bangladesh.
Speculations are high that Rinku Singh will play as opener in T20I vs Bangladesh.
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh rose to fame with his impressive performance in Domestic Cricket and IPL seems optimistic on the T20 series against BAN
