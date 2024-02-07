January 31, 2024
Hardik Pandya's complete workout schedule in rehab
Hardik Pandya, the IND all-rounder, had been out of action due to an ankle injury sustained during the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh, prolonging his recovery period and delaying his return.
Source: Instagram/HardikPandya
Amidst his ongoing rehabilitation, Pandya recently shared his workout routine on social media, signaling his dedication to regaining fitness ahead of IPL 2024.
Source: X/Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya's frequent reel posts, including one featuring a workout, indicate his dedication to physical fitness during his comeback preparations.
Source: X/Hardik Pandya
Pandya is set to captain the MI team in IPL 2024, marking his return to the IPL as a player after several years, taking over from Rohit Sharma.
Source: pti
The news of Pandya's leadership role for Mumbai Indians has garnered attention and is poised to be a significant highlight of the upcoming IPL season.
Source: hardikpandya7/X
Rehab routine of Pandya.
Source: X/Hardik Pandya
View Next Slide