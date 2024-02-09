February 9, 2024
'He left us after marriage': Ravindra Jadeja's father makes sensational claims
Ravindra Jadeja's father has made shocking claims about his relationship with his son and wife. In an interview with Divya Bhaskar, Jadeja's father revealed:
Source: BCCI
"Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don't call them, and they don't call us.
The issues started after two or three months of their marriage." “I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own.
He lives in the same city, but I don't get to see him. I don't know what magic his wife has done on him," "He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn't gotten him married.
It would have been better if he hadn't become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case,"
"Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn't want the family and desired an independent life.
I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra's sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There's no relation with anyone in the family; there's just hate."
"I don't want to hide anything. We haven't even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years. Ravindra's in-laws manage everything. They interfere in everything.
They are making merry now because they have got a bank,"
