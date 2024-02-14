February 14, 2024
Highest paid footballers 2024: How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn with Al-Nassr?
Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid soccer player in 2023, with an income of $260 million, including earnings from Al Nassr and off-field sponsorships.
Source: AP
Lionel Messi earned $135 million in 2023, primarily from his contract with Inter Miami CF and various off-field deals.
Neymar Jr. is third on the list with an estimated income of $112 million, mainly from joining Saudi Pro Club team Al Hilal and off-field endeavors.
Kylian Mbappé earned $110 million, primarily from Paris Saint-Germain and potential deals with Al Hilal and Real Madrid.
Karim Benzema ranks fifth, earning a reported income of $106 million, largely from playing for Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League and various sponsorship deals.
