May 20, 2024
How Pep Guardiola and Manchester City celebrated their 4th consecutive Premier League crown?
Manchester City fans at the Etihad were ecstatic at the final whistle
Source: AP
Jeremy Doku running away as City supporters invade the pitch after final whistle
Source: AP
Manchester City fans turn Etihad into the Blue Sky
Source: AP
Pep Guardiola celebrates with player of the year candidate Phil Foden
Source: AP
Kevin De Bruyne hoisting the Premier League trophy
Source: AP
Erling Haaland with the Premier League trophy
Source: AP