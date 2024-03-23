March 23, 2024
In Images: Gaikwad-led CSK ROAR at Chepauk, defeat RCB by 8 wickets in a high octane season opener
It was a full house at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium as the IPL 2024 kickstarter with the clash between CSK and RCB
Source: BCCI/IPL
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and skipper Faf du Plessis chose to bat first.
Source: BCCI/IPL
The IPL 2024 marks the end of an era after MS Dhoni handed the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad
Source: BCCI/IPL
The Chennai Super Kings were dominant in the powerplay, with Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahman taking major scalps to leave the RCB top-order in shambles
Source: BCCI/IPL
Debutant Rachin Ravindra was also impressive on the pitch who put up a solid effort throughout the game at Chepauk.
Source: BCCI/IPL
But Dinesh Karthik (38) and Anuj Rawat (48) led the team to a score of 173/6 as they uplifted the RCB's hopes in the game
Source: BCCI/IPL
In the mid-innings break, Swedish DJJ Axwell lit up the stage with his electrifying tunes and put up a spectacular show
Source: BCCI/IPL
While coming in to bat, Chennai had Ruturaj Gaikwad (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37) open who put up some good numbers, leading to Daryl Mitchell (22) & Ajinkya Rahane (27) also contributing with the bat
Source: BCCI/IPL
For RCB, Cameron Green was key for them as he took 2 scalps in the game
Source: BCCI/IPL
In the end, it was Impact player Shivam Dube (34) and Ravindra Jadeja (25) who led the charge in batting as CSK secured the winning runs to secure the sweep in the season opener match
Source: BCCI/IPL