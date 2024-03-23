March 23, 2024

In Images: Gaikwad-led CSK ROAR at Chepauk, defeat RCB by 8 wickets in a high octane season opener

It was a full house at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium as the IPL 2024 kickstarter with the clash between CSK and RCB

Source: BCCI/IPL

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and skipper Faf du Plessis chose to bat first.

Source: BCCI/IPL

The IPL 2024 marks the end of an era after MS Dhoni handed the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad

Source: BCCI/IPL

The Chennai Super Kings were dominant in the powerplay, with Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahman taking major scalps to leave the RCB top-order in shambles

Source: BCCI/IPL

Debutant Rachin Ravindra was also impressive on the pitch who put up a solid effort throughout the game at Chepauk.

Source: BCCI/IPL

But Dinesh Karthik (38) and Anuj Rawat (48) led the team to a score of 173/6 as they uplifted the RCB's hopes in the game

Source: BCCI/IPL

In the mid-innings break, Swedish DJJ Axwell lit up the stage with his electrifying tunes and put up a spectacular show

Source: BCCI/IPL

While coming in to bat, Chennai had Ruturaj Gaikwad (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37) open who put up some good numbers, leading to Daryl Mitchell (22) & Ajinkya Rahane (27) also contributing with the bat

Source: BCCI/IPL

For RCB, Cameron Green was key for them as he took 2 scalps in the game

Source: BCCI/IPL

In the end, it was Impact player Shivam Dube (34) and Ravindra Jadeja (25) who led the charge in batting as CSK secured the winning runs to secure the sweep in the season opener match

Source: BCCI/IPL

View Next Slide