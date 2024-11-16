Incredible Indian Onslaught: Tales of Triumph and Broken Records from the 4th T20I

Team India defeated South Africa to secure a massive 3-1 lead in the series and also win it all at the Wanderers Stadium.
Source: AP
India's top order batters Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma were the highlight of the night after they secured their respective tons in the first innings against the Proteas Men.
Source: AP
As India sealed the series with a grand win, let's take a look at the records which Team India achieved in the 4th T20I match.
Source: AP
For the second wicket, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma scored 210 runs together, the highest total ever for any Indian wicket in T20I.
Source: AP
India defeated South Africa with the highest T20I total by any team against the host side, scoring 283/1 in 20 overs.
Source: AP
Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson were the first Indian players to record multiple T20I tons against the same team.
Source: AP
Source: AP
Sanju Samson scored a ton in the 4th T20I after he stood unbeaten after scoring 109 runs off 56 balls.
Source: AP Photo
Tilak Varma became the second-only Indian cricketer to score consecutive tons in T20I cricket. He achieved the feat after Sanju Samson achieved the historic feat in the South Africa T20I series.
Source: AP
Source: AP